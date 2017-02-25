Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The McDonald's in Shrewsbury town centre is housed inside a 12th Century building

A McDonald's housed in a medieval building, thought to be the oldest in the world to contain one of its restaurants, is closing.

Parts of the structure on Pride Hill in Shrewsbury, Shropshire, date back to the 13th Century.

The outlet opened 34 years ago but was shutting on Saturday as the lease expires.

A spokeswoman for McDonald's said the building "wasn't suitable to meet their future plans".

Image caption The interior included stained glass and medieval walls

Director of design, heritage and the built environment at University Centre Shrewsbury, Dr James Pardoe, said it was part of the Shrewsbury town walls.

He said: "We know that by the 15th Century timber-framed houses were being built behind and on the wall and on some parts of the wall on Pride Hill and Castle Street.

"Building works went on from 1220 when it was the first period when we know that there was the murage granted i.e. you could actually build a town wall."

He stated the building was "part of this wider structure of the defences of Shrewsbury".

The senior lecturer said: "Whenever I had friends visiting or dignitaries came to town I took them in there."