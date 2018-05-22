Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption CCTV from the ambulance was examined by police

A man who vandalised an ambulance while paramedics treated a patient inside has been sentenced.

Daniel Drennan-Kane admitted causing criminal damage to the vehicle in Telford, Shropshire.

A wing mirror was broken off and mud had been thrown at the side of the van, Telford Magistrates' Court heard.

The 21-year-old was given a one-year community order, will carry out 60-hours unpaid work and pay £100 compensation to the ambulance service.

West Mercia Police said a "random stranger" had struck, which resulted in the vehicle being taken off the road following the incident at 1.20am on May 1.

Joy Hughes was working with a trainee technician and treating a patient at the time of the "unprovoked attack".

CCTV from the ambulance was passed onto police.

Image caption Damage to the ambulance meant it had to be taken off the road

Drennan-Kane, from Wantage, Telford, was also ordered to carry out an alcohol treatment and rehabilitation requirement.

In a statement, the ambulance service said crews were "sadly familiar with this sort of behaviour" and added it "must have been terrifying" for the patient.