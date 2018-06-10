Image caption The air show is one of the biggest in the UK

Thousands of people have attended the RAF Cosford Air Show in Shropshire.

Organisers say there have been "unprecedented early arrivals" and queues have been longer than expected for the event, which is expected to attract up to 60,000 people.

This year's show marks 100 years of the Royal Air Force.

There are 100 static planes on display, and there will also be displays from the Red Arrows and the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team.

Organisers have urged people not to travel without a ticket and say there are none available on the gate.