Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption The Shrewsbury and Atcham MP always denied the allegations

Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski has been told no action will be taken over claims he acted inappropriately towards a female researcher.

Mr Kawczynski was referred to the Conservatives' internal disciplinary committee after media reports he tried to set up a date between a visitor and the woman in 2013.

He always denied the allegations.

The claim was investigated and he has been told there was no justification for any further action to be taken.

He was one of several Conservative MPs to be investigated over allegations about their past conduct towards women.

The Shrewsbury and Atcham MP previously told BBC Radio Shropshire there was no impropriety.

He asked the woman to have coffee with a friend, she said no and that was the end of it, he said.