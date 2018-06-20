Image copyright Parry family Image caption Eloise Parry died in 2015 at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

A woman on trial over the death of a student from toxic slimming pills said she had "never seen" equipment to make tablets police found in her flat.

Eloise Parry, 21, from Shrewsbury, died in April 2015 after taking eight diet pills containing dinitrophenol (DNP).

Mary Roberts, 32, of Gosport, Hampshire, said if she had found the capsules at home she would have asked her partner Bernard Reblo about them.

He denies two counts of manslaughter and Ms Roberts denies money laundering.

Mr Rebelo also denies supplying an unsafe food supplement.

On Wednesday, Inner London Crown Court was shown footage of a police raid at Ms Roberts' and Mr Rebelo's Harrow flat in 2016.

The footage showed an officer picking up what appeared to be capsules and putting them on a table.

During cross-examination Ms Roberts told the court: "I have never seen any capsules in that room or anywhere in the house. Never."

Earlier this month, Ms Roberts and co-defendant Albert Huynh, 33, were formally found not guilty of two counts of manslaughter in relation to Miss Parry's death on the basis of "insufficient evidence", according to the judge.

Ms Roberts is on trial for the charge of money laundering because the prosecution claims she transferred £20,000 to Mr Rebelo.

Miss Parry allegedly made multiple purchases of DNP from the defendants' website in 2015. She had experienced mental health problems and was diagnosed with bulimia and a borderline personality disorder.

The jury had previously been told that DNP was a highly toxic substance when ingested.

Mr Rebelo said he did not intend or expect anyone who bought DNP from him to eat it but while giving evidence last week, he admitted that he sold DNP to Miss Parry.

The trial continues.