Image copyright West Mercia Police/Family Handout Image caption Mr Whyteside's family said he could 'always see the best in people'

The family of a man who died following an assault have described him as a "loveable" man who saw "the best in people".

Derek Whyteside, 42, from Dawley, Telford, died in hospital after being found unconscious in Withywood Drive, Malinslee, on Monday.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and appeared before Kidderminster magistrates earlier.

Mr Whyteside's family said they "cannot understand why anyone would do this".

In a statement, the family said: "Derek was a nice guy, he was loveable and could always see the best in people and if he considered you a friend he would strive never to let you down.

"He would always be there for you and was very proud of his extended family.

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Mr Whyteside was found unconscious in Withywood Drive, Malinslee

"He was a fab dad to his partner's children, very protective, cheeky and loving and always meant well. He was Michelle's world and was so good to her. He was a great brother too."

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named, was remanded in custody and will appear at Stafford Crown Court at a date to be fixed.

Two men arrested in connection with the incident have been released on police bail. A woman and two teenage boys have been released under investigation.