Eloise Parry was "enchanted by her weight loss" despite becoming unhealthy, the court heard

A man has been found guilty of the manslaughter of a bulimic student who bought a toxic slimming aid online.

Eloise Parry, 21, from Shrewsbury, died after taking eight diet pills containing dinitrophenol (DNP).

Bernard Rebelo, 30, of Gosport, was convicted of two counts of manslaughter at Inner London Crown Court.

She struggled with the bulimia before she died in April 2015 and needed hospital treatment several times for side effects of the tablets.

Rebelo, who denied manslaughter, admitted during the trial he sold the pills to Miss Parry, but said there was a warning about the drug on his website.

Manslaughter charges were dropped against Albert Huynh, 33, from Northolt, north-west London, and Mary Roberts, 32, from Gosport, after the judge rule there was insufficient evidence the pair were involved in selling the supplement.

Miss Parry, a student at Glyndwr University, Wrexham, had had mental health problems as a teenager and as well as the bulimia she had a borderline personality disorder.

DNP is a highly toxic substance when ingested, inhaled or absorbed through the skin.

It causes weight loss by burning fat and carbohydrates, and causes energy to be converted into heat.

Eloise Parry told her sister she could not regulate her temperature

Miss Parry had become "focused" on losing weight before her death, her sister Rebecca, 19, told the trial.

She seemed "too enchanted by her weight loss to acknowledge how unhealthy she was getting".

A few weeks before her death Miss Parry told her sister she was sweating uncontrollably and could not regulate her temperature, the jury heard.