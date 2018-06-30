Shropshire

Man stabbed and two injured in Telford armed street fight

  • 30 June 2018
Bank Way, Ketley Bank, Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to reports of "males fighting in the street with weapons"

A man has been stabbed and two others suffered back, head and face injuries following a fight in Telford.

West Mercia Police said it was called to Bank Way, Ketley Bank, over reports of "males fighting in the street with weapons" at about 20:00 BST on Friday.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with a stab wound and arm injuries, while a man in his 40s suffered back and head injuries.

A third sustained facial injuries, the force said.

The men's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Insp Billy Scott said: "I realise this incident is concerning for the local community but we would like to reassure them we are conducting a thorough investigation into what happened.

"The incident took place in the early part of the evening so we believe a number of people would have been in the area and we would be keen to speak to them."

