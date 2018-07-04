Image caption Refuse collectors are being trained in how to spot signs of child sexual exploitation in Telford

Bin workers in Telford are being trained to watch out for and report signs of child sexual exploitation.

It comes after a Sunday Mirror article claimed about 1,000 children could have been abused in the town over 40 years.

Police said refuse collectors are getting the training because they may spot people in need during their early-morning rounds.

Taxi drivers, pubs workers and hotels staff have already been given advice in how to spot the signs of grooming.

Telford & Wrekin Council agreed to launch an independent inquiry, after the claims the town has endured a persistent problem with abuse, and set aside £350,000 to pay for it.

As well as child sexual exploitation, refuse collectors will also be trained to spot and report modern day slavery and drug use.

Sgt Ram Aston, from West Mercia Police, which is running the training with the council, said: "They might see a young person that is walking through an estate on their own that might just prick their conscience and think: 'I see that person every morning, why are they not in bed? Why are they out so early? They've not got a paper round bag.'"

Image caption Sgt Ram Aston said bin workers could spot people who need help while out on their early-morning rounds

Tim Walters, from Veolia, which run's Telford's refuse collections, said: "It is a question of getting the right message across for the bin men so they can help the communities they serve."

One survivor, who was abused in the 1980s, told the BBC she thinks the training is a good thing, as long as police act quickly on information they receive.

Supt Tom Harding, from West Mercia Police, offered his "utmost assurance" that all reports of abuse are taken "incredibly seriously".