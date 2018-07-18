Image copyright West Mercia Police/Family Handout Image caption Derek Whyteside's family said he could "always see the best in people"

Police investigating the murder of a man in Telford have charged two men with affray.

Derek Whyteside, 42, of Chesterfield Road in Dawley, died after being assaulted in Withywood Drive in Malinslee on 18 June.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named, has been charged with his murder.

West Mercia Police said William Owens, 41, and Gareth Edward Owens, 39, both of Boulton Grange in Randlay, have now been charged with affray.

They will appear at Telford Magistrates Court on 14 August.

The 16-year-old was remanded in custody following an appearance at Stafford Crown Court on 25 June, and is due to appear for a plea hearing at the same court on 20 August.