Two men have been found guilty of killing a taxi driver who died when his car hit a tree.

Ishfaq Hussain, 52, died when his car hit the tree on Ironbridge Road in Madeley, Telford, on 7 August 2017, West Mercia Police said.

Brandon Dowen, 19 of Telford, and John Cox, 32, of Wolverhampton, had denied manslaughter but were found guilty at Stafford Crown Court.

Det Ch Insp Steve Tonks said Mr Hussain was married with a family.

Passenger recovered

"He was a hard-working taxi driver who at the time of his death was doing his job to support his family," he said.

"He was also a well-respected man in the community."

Mr Hussain's passenger was seriously hurt in the crash but has since recovered, police said.

Dowen, of Park Street, and Cox, of Harrowby Road, will be sentenced on Thursday.