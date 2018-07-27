Image copyright Dave Throup Image caption Hundreds of metres of the river have been affected

The River Redlake in Shropshire is the latest river to dry out, the Environment Agency says.

More than 80 brown trout were rescued on Friday morning and are now "swimming in safer waters" after being taken further downstream, it said.

Hundreds of metres of the river, a tributary of the River Clun, have been affected.

The agency said rainfall "may provide some respite", but it was planning to rescue more fish on Monday.

It will monitor the situation over the weekend.

Agency spokesman Dave Throup said it had been keeping an eye on the River Redlake for two weeks and it had "slowly been drying out".

Staff passed electrical currents through the water to stun the fish, which allowed them to be put in tanks before being transported further downstream.

Other rivers to have dried out in the heat include the Teme in north Herefordshire where salmon and trout had to be moved.