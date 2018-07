Image copyright Google maps Image caption The collision happened outside Worfield Golf Club

One person has died and several others were seriously injured in a collision between two cars near a golf club.

Emergency crews were called to Worfield Golf Club in Roughton on the A454 near Bridgnorth, Shropshire, at about 16:45 BST.

One person suffered fatal injuries and a number of others were taken to hospital, West Mercia Police said.

The road has been closed while emergency services deal with the collision and diversions are in place.