Image caption Vicki Archer with her co-host on Radio Shropshire, Adam Green

A BBC Radio Shropshire presenter has died suddenly at the age of 41.

Vicki Archer had presented the afternoon drivetime show at the station with co-host Adam Green since 2010.

She also had a successful career in commercial radio and as an event host and voiceover artist.

David Jennings, the BBC's head of regional programmes for the West Midlands, described her as a "great presenter and journalist". The cause of Ms Archer's death is not yet known.

Mr Jennings said: "We are heartbroken at Vicki's death. Everyone here at Radio Shropshire respected her as a great presenter and journalist, but so much more than that we loved the sense of fun she brought to her shows and the station.

"Her loss leaves a huge void. Our thoughts are with her family at this sad time."