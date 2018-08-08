Image copyright Vicki Archer Image caption Co-host Adam Green described Vicki Archer as "an incredibly talented person"

An emotional tribute has been paid to BBC Radio Shropshire presenter Vicki Archer who died suddenly aged 41.

Adam Green, who had co-hosted the afternoon drivetime show with Ms Archer since 2010, said her death had "left a cloud over our radio family".

Speaking on air earlier, Mr Green added he was "lucky to have worked with her" and she would be "hugely missed".

Ms Archer died suddenly on Monday. No further details have been released about her death.

In an emotional broadcast Mr Green told listeners: "As we come to terms with the desperately sad news, the many memories of her are allowing some sunshine to break through.

"I count myself lucky to have worked with her for all this time, she was an incredibly talented person.

"She was creative, quick-thinking, tenacious, funny, smart. She wanted everyone to be happy and Vicki would go out of her way to find the positive in everything."

Mr Green said Ms Archer, who had been part of the Radio Shropshire team for more than 20 years, had "so much love to give to all around her".

Image caption Vicki Archer and Adam Green had co-hosted the drivetime show on BBC Radio Shropshire since 2010

"Her three children are just like their mother was, clever and bright," he said.

"In these hardest of times, the messages that you have sent to BBC Radio Shropshire have provided a great comfort, not just to her friends and colleagues, but I know to her family as well.

"It reminds us all of what Vicki meant to so many people."

In a statement released on Tuesday, Ms Archer's family said: "Vicki was a much loved daughter and mother as well as being an extremely talented broadcaster."

She also had a successful career in commercial radio and as an event host and voiceover artist.

A spokeswoman for the Shropshire coroner said: "The death of a 41-year-old female has been reported to the coroner and is currently being investigated."