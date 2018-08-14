Image copyright Vicki Archer Image caption Co-host Adam Green described Vicki Archer as "an incredibly talented person"

An inquest has opened into the death of a BBC Radio Shropshire presenter who died suddenly at the age of 41.

Vicki Archer was found dead after emergency services were called to her home in Woodcote Way, Shrewsbury, on 6 August.

She had presented the afternoon drivetime show at the station with co-host Adam Green since 2010.

John Ellery, coroner at Shropshire Coroner's Court, adjourned the inquest until 5 December.

The coroner was told Ms Archer had been identified by her stepfather Lee Holyoake.

No other details have been released about her death.

Ms Archer's family have described her as an "extremely talented broadcaster" who was "much loved".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Adam Green's tribute to Vicki Archer

Co-host Mr Green paid an emotional tribute to Ms Archer, saying: "I count myself lucky to have worked with her for all this time, she was an incredibly talented person.

"She was creative, quick-thinking, tenacious, funny, smart. She wanted everyone to be happy and Vicki would go out of her way to find the positive in everything."

The broadcaster, who had worked at BBC Radio Shropshire for more than 20 years, also had a successful career in commercial radio and as an event host and voiceover artist.

She had three children.

Image caption Vicki Archer with her co-host on Radio Shropshire, Adam Green

David Jennings, the BBC's head of regional programmes for the West Midlands, previously said the station was "heartbroken" by Ms Archer's death.

"Her loss leaves a huge void," he said, adding she was "respected her as a great presenter and journalist" who brought a "sense of fun" to her shows and the station.