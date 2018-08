Image copyright Google Image caption Lynn McNally died from multiple stab wounds, West Mercia Police said.

A man has admitted murdering a woman whose body was found at a flat in Telford.

Lynn McNally, 46, was found dead at a property in Mullinder Drive in Ketley in February. West Mercia Police said she died from multiple stab wounds.

Paul Beddoes, 44, also of Mullinder Drive, had denied the charge and a jury was sworn in for his trial, but he changed his plea on Tuesday.

A date for his sentencing is still to be set at Stafford Crown Court.