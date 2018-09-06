Image caption The chief executive of the hospital trust said staff will continue to work hard to reassure the CQC and patients

"Urgent enforcement action" has been taken against a hospital trust after an inspection highlighted safety fears.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspected Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust last week amid claims of staff shortages.

The notice gives the CQC the ability to suspend the Trust's registration or impose restrictions on it.

The trust, which has 28 days to appeal against the notice, said it will "work hard to reassure the CQC and patients".

The trust was already under investigation over allegations of dozens of avoidable deaths and injuries in its maternity unit.

The notice primarily applies to the systems in place "around patients who may present with sepsis or other deteriorating medical conditions in Emergency Departments and the environmental safety of our Emergency Department at the Princess Royal Hospital", Chief Executive Simon Wright said in a statement.

"Work on identified areas had already begun before this notification and we will continue to work hard in these areas to reassure the CQC, and therefore our patients and staff, that these procedures are in place", Mr Wright added.

Image caption The notice primarily affects the trust's Emergency Departments, the chief executive said

Heidi Smoult, the CQC's deputy chief inspector of hospitals, said last month's inspection "identified concerns regarding patient safety".

"We have now taken urgent enforcement action against the trust to ensure that people always get the care and treatment they have every right to expect."

Earlier this week funding was secured to build a new ward at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford following concerns about patients being treated in corridors.

Patients were also "competing for beds" at the trust's hospitals, a consultant revealed.