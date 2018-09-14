Image copyright West Mercia Police/Family Handout Image caption Derek Whyteside's family said he could "always see the best in people"

A 16-year-old boy has denied the murder of a 42-year-old man.

Derek Whyteside, of Chesterfield Road in Dawley, died after being assaulted in Withywood Drive in Malinslee on 18 June.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Friday.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a trial which is due to start on 5 November.

William Owens, 41, and Gareth Edward Owens, 39, both of Boulton Grange in Randlay, were also bailed ahead of trial after they appeared in court and each denied a charge of affray.