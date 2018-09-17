Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened in Sutton Way in Sutton Hill

A 19-year-old man has died after being hit by a bus, police say.

The crash happened in Sutton Way in Sutton Hill, near Telford, at about 08:55 BST on Saturday.

The West Mercia force said the teenager, a pedestrian, suffered fatal injuries and no-one else was hurt.

Officers said the driver of a dark-coloured car heading towards Sutton Hill roundabout - which was not involved in the crash - may have seen what happened.