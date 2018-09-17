Teenage pedestrian hit by bus in Sutton Hill dies
- 17 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 19-year-old man has died after being hit by a bus, police say.
The crash happened in Sutton Way in Sutton Hill, near Telford, at about 08:55 BST on Saturday.
The West Mercia force said the teenager, a pedestrian, suffered fatal injuries and no-one else was hurt.
Officers said the driver of a dark-coloured car heading towards Sutton Hill roundabout - which was not involved in the crash - may have seen what happened.