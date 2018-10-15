Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption The woman was trapped for more than 30-minutes when a tree fell on her

An elderly woman suffered serious head injuries when a large tree fell on her, pinning her to the ground.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud crack before a large part of the tree fell on her near the library in Frogmore Road, Market Drayton on Saturday morning.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they used electric saws and hand saws to cut the pedestrian free.

It took about 30 minutes to rescue her and she was then taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the woman had suffered "serious injuries".

A West Mercia Police spokesman said the first 999 call was made to them at 11.37 BST and the patient was removed by 12.12.

He added: "An elderly woman sustained head injuries and was taken to hospital."

Shropshire Council has been approached by the BBC for a comment.