Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The funeral was being held at Emstrey Crematoruium on Tuesday

Forty marines are expected to attend the funeral of a veteran who died at the age of 90, after an appeal.

Leach and Son Funeral Directors said veteran Royal Marine David McLaren Kerr, who had been living at Plas Cae Crwn in Newtown, Powys, has no family.

It asked members of the local Royal British Legion branch to attend his funeral in Shrewsbury, and the call spread over social media.

Richard Parkes, from the Newtown-based directors, said: "We were expecting one or two people to show up, but we knew he was a proud former marine and we thought it would be fitting to have some ex-soldiers present.

"It spiralled from there."

Mr McLaren Kerr died on 7 September at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and his funeral is due to take place at 13:15 BST on Tuesday at Emstrey Crematorium.

Both Newtown and Shrewsbury branches of the RBL said they will have members attending, as will Shropshire's branch of armed force's charity SSAFA.

Among those attending is Phil Gilby, former core Reg Sgt Maj in the Royal Marines, who will be travelling from Exmouth, after seeing the appeal on social media.

He is leaving the marines in December after 31 years to work with the Royal Marines Association.

He said: "We will turn up, dress the coffin and try to give him as much of a military funeral as we can.

"The Royal Marines class ourselves as a family and we are taught to look after each other."

The Rev Nia Wynn-Morris, who will be conducting the service said: "Whoever comes, I try to make the service personal, dignified and beautiful for that person."