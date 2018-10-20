Image caption The bronze statue was designed by a local artist

A bronze statue of World War One poet Wilfred Owen has been unveiled in his home town in Shropshire.

The poet is known for works recording the horrors of trench warfare, including Dulce Et Decorum Est, Anthem for Doomed Youth and Strange Meeting.

Hundreds gathered to see the unveiling in Oswestry's Cae Glas Park.

Chris Woods, organiser of the Wilfred Owen Festival, said: "There are things in the town that recognise Owen, but nothing as great as this statue."

It was designed by local artist Tim Turner.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Poet Wilfred Owen was killed in the final week of World War One

He added: "He is now regarded as one of the greatest war poets, and probably one of the most influential 20th Century poets,

"So it is great we can commemorate all those who gave their lives 100 years ago with this statue."

Owen was killed on 4 November 1918 in the final week of World War One in 1918, before the signing of the Armistice.