Image caption An 89-year-old woman has also had to be treated for smoke inhalation, police said

A body has been found inside a bungalow after a house fire, police said.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at a property in Park Lane, Madeley, Telford, at about 07:15 BST.

West Mercia Police said an 89-year-old woman was also taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

The force said the cause of the fire is not yet known and it is carrying out inquires along with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the injuries of the woman taken to hospital were not thought to be serious.