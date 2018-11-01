Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Paul Beddoes stabbed Lynn McNally multiple times at their home

A killer who stabbed his partner to death after taking drugs has had his jail sentence increased by senior judges.

Paul Beddoes repeatedly stabbed Lynn McNally, 46, at their home in Telford, Shropshire, in February.

Beddoes, 45, admitted murder and was jailed for life with a minimum term of 11 years and 68 days in August.

His minimum term was increased to 14 years and 190 days by judges at the Court of Appeal earlier.

Lord Justice Gross said the original sentence handed down at Stafford Crown Court was "unduly lenient" and did not take enough account of the aggravating features of the murder.

Sitting with Mr Justice Martin Spencer and Judge Philip Katz QC, he said: "We highlight the use of two knives, the savagery of the attack, demonstrating an intent to kill, the absence of any defensive injuries and the fact that the offender had taken illegal drugs."

Image copyright Google Image caption Lynn McNally died from multiple stab wounds

Ms McNally was found dead at the couple's home in Mullinder Drive in the early hours of 21 February.

The judge told the court there was no clear motive for the attack and witnesses described Beddoes' relationship with the victim as a "loving" one.

However, he said Beddoes had taken heroin and diazepam, despite being offered help with his drug addiction the day before he killed Ms McNally.

Although he suffered from a mental disorder, it was accepted his responsibility was not diminished at the time of the murder.

The sentence was referred to the Court of Appeal by Solicitor General Robert Buckland QC under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.

Mr Buckland said: "The offender is a danger to women and I am pleased the court has seen fit to increase the prison term."