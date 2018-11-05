Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Protesters in Shrewsbury march against car parking charges

New parking charges have come into force in part of Shropshire.

The new tariffs will see a set price per hour to park in Shrewsbury, replacing former short and long stay parking arrangements.

Protests had been held in the town over an increase in some charges, which saw initial plans revised.

Shropshire Council said the new scheme, to be rolled-out around the rest of the county later, is designed to make parking charges "clearer and simpler".

Concerns had been raised over new charges, including a proposal to make people pay for parking in Shrewsbury until 20:00.

But in July, the council agreed to amend the plans and, in September, it was agreed parking would remain free of charge after 18:00.

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The new charges have been brought in at Shrewsbury car parks, including Frankwell Quay

As well as a set price per hour to park, the new charges include 15 minutes "pop and shop parking".

There will also be free parking on Sundays and Bank Holidays in Shrewsbury's Frankwell and Abbey Foregate car parks.

The daily charge has risen in some cases, with Frankwell Main, which had cost £4 for 10 hours, now having a maximum charge of £5.60 per day.

But the council said parking for five hours or less in both Frankwell and Abbey Foregate car parks will be cheaper than before, with hourly costs of 70p and 50p respectively.

Steve Davenport, the council's cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "Our new parking strategy is designed to make parking charges clearer and simpler, and to deliver a wide range of other improvements and benefits to people using our car parks."

The charges will be rolled out in Ludlow later this month, in Bridgnorth and Oswestry in January and in other areas, including Market Drayton, Whitchurch, Wem and Much Wenlock in February.