Image copyright Stephen Adams Image caption The driver, a woman in her 80s, was helped out of her vehicle by bystanders after the single-vehicle crash in Onibury on Monday

A car somehow overturned at a level crossing, injuring the driver and stopping trains for two hours.

The accident happened on Monday evening at Onibury in Shropshire.

The 80-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital, West Mercia Police said.

Network Rail said trains were unable to use the crossing, which was badly damaged, between Ludlow and Craven Arms, from 19:52 until 21:43, which then led to further delays.

It said its teams had completed much of the repair work overnight, with more minor work continuing on Tuesday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service also assisted in making the vehicle safe.