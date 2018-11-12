Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Broseley Town Councillors said they feel Shropshire Council has made it difficult for them to get hold of money raised from housing developments

A town is looking at the possibility of moving itself from one local authority into another.

The small town of Broseley, in Shropshire, is looking at switching into Telford & the Wrekin's jurisdiction in a row over money.

The town council is not getting its fair share of money raised by housing developments in the town, councillors say.

Shropshire Council has declined to comment.

Broseley mayor Michael Burton said Broseley, population 5,000, has had trouble accessing money from the community infrastructure levy (CIL), a charge authorities can set on new developments to raise funds for local services.

He believes about £460,000 has come from builds in the town, of which it is entitled to a percentage, but it has not received any money.

Town councillor Mark Garbett said recent developments have created about 2,000 new homes.

He said it has been historically overlooked for services, with secondary schools and leisure centres going to neighbouring towns of Much Wenlock and Highley.

"Towns much smaller than Broseley have far better and far superior services," he said.

"The money is sat in the CIL pot and we are desperately trying to get hold of it."

A meeting will be held later this week for the town council to hold a review into whether it should try and make the move to switch authorities. Nothing will be decided without a public vote, the town council said.

Telford & Wrekin Council said it would want to understand the implications of the move, particularly for its current residents.