Jack Burn died hours after being born at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

A hospital trust being investigated over baby deaths and subject to repeated warnings over patient safety across two sites has been put into special measures.

It means Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust (SaTH) in Shropshire is no longer trusted to run itself alone.

The trust was already reporting to a watchdog over maternity and emergency services care at both Royal Shrewsbury and Princess Royal hospitals.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has written to local MPs to inform them of the move to special measures.

He wrote: "In light of ongoing concerns about the trust's quality and performance and recent concerns raised by the Care Quality Commission [CQC], I believe that this is the right decision to take to ensure safe services for patients."

Mr Hancock said SaTH would receive support and "enhanced oversight" from NHS Improvement, the body that along with the CQC has imposed the special measures status.

The decision follows months of concern over the trust, which manages the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

In August, it was announced that the scope of an independent review into a series of baby deaths - commissioned by the government in 2017 - would be expanded, with concerns raised over what is thought to be more than 100 cases.

Following inspections that month, the CQC announced in October concerns over patient safety in not only maternity but emergency services.

In response, the CQC ordered Royal Shrewsbury and its sister site the Princess Royal to check in weekly over the departments' standards.

On Tuesday, SaTh was then hit with a further CQC warning over staffing levels in critical care and concerns over practice on some medical wards.

Three days earlier, an estimated 3,000 people marched in protest over SaTH's plan to close A&E at the Princess Royal at night, with the trust citing staff shortages for its decision.