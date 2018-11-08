Image copyright Google Image caption Ian Naude is on trial at Liverpool Crown Court accused of rape

A police officer accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in the back seat of his car told jurors: "She seemed to be enjoying it."

Cheshire Police PC Ian Naude picked the girl up from her home while her mother was out and drove her to a country lane, Liverpool Crown Court heard.

Mr Naude, 30, from Market Drayton, Shropshire, said she "had her arms around" him and "told me she loved me".

He denies rape and sexual assault, but has admitted other offences.

The father-of-one told her to "Call me Daddy" because, Mr Naude told the jury: "It was just a turn on. It got me excited."

They had sex with him taking photos and videos on his mobile phone.

Mr Naude has admitted 31 offences relating to grooming young girls by exchanging sexual messages and images through a fake persona he invented on Facebook.

He also admits a charge of sexual activity with a child.

Sexual images

Mr Nauda had been called to the girl's house over a domestic incident in October 2017.

Afterwards, his supervisor warned him the girl had been "flirty", but he then looked her up on Facebook.

Three days later, after exchanging sexual images and messages, he took her out in his car, the jury heard.

Mr Naude said: "She said 'I have to go' before her mum wonders where she is."

He dropped her near her home then popped into Crewe Police Station, and sent her a selfie asking if she had had a good time, the court heard.

Mr Naude denied he joined the police in April 2017 "to gain the keys to a sweetshop" by meeting vulnerable girls through his job.

He told the court: "I joined because I wanted to help people."

The defendant also denies four charges of attempting to arrange the commission of a child sex offence and one charge of arranging a child sex offence.

Mr Naude has admitted: two counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child; 14 counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity; one count of taking indecent photos of a child; four counts of making indecent photos of a child; six counts of causing a child to watch a sexual act; two counts of misconduct in public office and one count of possessing indecent photos of a child.

The trial continues.