Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Ian Naude admitted having sex with the teenager, but said it was consensual

A police officer described as a "committed paedophile" has been found guilty of raping a 13-year-old girl in the back of his car.

PC Ian Naude, 30, joined Cheshire Constabulary "to gain the keys to a sweetshop" and meet his victims, his trial heard.

Naude, of Shropshire, admitted 31 offences relating to grooming underage girls via a fake Facebook profile.

A jury at Liverpool Crown Court found him guilty of rape and sexual assault.

He was also convicted of four charges of attempting to arrange the commission of a child sex offence and one charge of arranging a child sex offence, relating to five complainants aged between 12 and 15.

It has emerged that Naude, originally from South Africa, was already being investigated for sex offences when he became a student officer in April 2017.

Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Naude filmed the rape in his car on his phone

Cheshire Constabulary said he had passed the vetting process in October 2016 but that allegations of sex offences being investigating by two neighbouring forces in early 2017 did not get picked up.

During his two-week trial, Naude denied rape and sexual assault as he claimed the sex with the 13-year-old girl was consensual.

The court was told he met the girl met after he was called to the her house over a domestic incident in October 2017.

The jury heard he picked her up from her home while her mother was out and drove her to a country lane and attacked her.

After exchanging sexual images and messages, he took her out in his car three days later.

During the rape, he took photos and videos on his mobile phone, which were shown to the jury.