Image copyright Richard Stanton Image caption Kate Stanton-Davies, pictured with her mother Rhiannon, died in March 2009

A misconduct case has been proven against a Shropshire midwife over the care of a baby who died after birth.

Heather Lort did not provide "effective resuscitation" to Kate Stanton-Davies, who died at Ludlow Community Hospital on 1 March 2009.

She also did not make sure Kate's vital signs were monitored after she was noted to be "grunting".

A Nursing and Midwifery Council panel concluded Ms Lort's "practice [was] impaired" due to "misconduct".

It will decide on what sanctions to impose on Ms Lort next week.

The midwife, who no longer works for Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust, has not admitted any of the charges against her.

The outcome of the hearing follows an inquiry into maternity care at the trust, which was widened on Wednesday to include 215 families.

Last week, the trust was put into special measures amid safety concerns.

Image copyright Google Image caption Kate Stanton-Davies died at Ludlow Community Hospital

During the hearing, it was proven that Ms Lort did not increase her watch of Kate's heart rate after "decelerations were recorded".

She did not accompany the baby to the neonatal unit or provide an adequate handover to the paramedics.

During the hearing two other cases were mentioned.

In July 2008 she did not report a mother's disclosure of suicidal thoughts, then in February 2013 Ms Lort delivered a stillborn baby and "did not activate the emergency alarm".

Charges proven against Ms Lort:

Did not increase surveillance of the fetal heart rate after decelerations were recorded

Did not carry out an adequate or accurate assessment of Kate's Apgar score, which measures the physical condition of a newborn infant, at one and/or five minutes

Did not arrange emergency transfer at birth when Kate was noted to be "pale and floppy" nor when she was noted to be "grunting"

Did not place Kate in an incubator or hot cot after her temperature did not improve with skin to skin contact

Did not ensure Kate's condition and/or vital signs were monitored after she was noted to be "grunting" at around 10:30 until her collapse

Did not provide effective resuscitation to Kate

Did not accompany Kate to the neonatal unit and/or provide an adequate handover to the paramedics

Ms Lort was found to have no case to answer on one change of not arranging an emergency transfer ten minutes after Kate's birth.