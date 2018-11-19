Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mystery donor gives thousands to ill Shropshire boy

A four-year-old boy from Shropshire has undergone the first stage of treatment in the US after a fundraising campaign.

The parents of Zac Oliver, from Broseley, who has a rare strain of leukaemia, had appealed to raise £500,000 for his treatment.

After reaching their target, the family have been in the US where cells in his blood were harvested in the first stage of his therapy.

His father Mark Garbett said the trip has "made it all real".

Zac was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in May and is believed to be the only child in the UK with the near-haploid strain of the disease, a condition that affects only one in 200 childhood leukaemia patients worldwide.

His family have taken him to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where doctors said its 17-week CAR T-cell therapy would give Zac a 60 to 80% chance of survival.

NHS England has been approached for comment on why Zac cannot be treated in the UK.

His family claimed he was not eligible because his condition does not meet criteria set by the NHS.

After travelling to the hospital on 12 November, his T-cells were harvested as part of the therapy, which involves using patients' own immune cells to treat their cancer.

Zac is now preparing to head back to the UK while the hospital engineers the cells. He will return for the next stage of treatment in four to eight weeks.

Mr Garbett, said: "This initial part has gone really well.

"We've come to this new city in the USA, everyone has been really friendly and helpful which has been a real bonus."