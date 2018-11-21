Shropshire

'Impaired practise' ruling over Shropshire midwife

Kate Stanton-Davies photographed with her mother, Rhiannon Image copyright Richard Stanton
Image caption Kate Stanton-Davies, pictured with her mother Rhiannon, died in March 2009

A midwife's fitness to practise has been found impaired following a review of her care of a baby who died.

Among facts proven against Heather Lort at an earlier hearing was that she did not provide "effective resuscitation" to infant Kate Stanton-Davies.

A Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) panel is set to rule on Thursday over sanctions Ms Lort could face.

The baby was born at Ludlow Community Hospital on 1 March 2009 and died at a Birmingham hospital six hours later.

At the time, Ms Lort was working for Shropshire and Telford Hospitals Trust that has since become subject to an inquiry over its maternity care.

