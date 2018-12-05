Image copyright Vicki Archer Image caption Vicki Archer was described as "an incredibly talented person" by her co-host

A BBC radio presenter who left her show while it was on air and was found dead at her home hours later took her own life, an inquest has heard.

Vicki Archer, 41, had a history of depression and had made two previous attempts to kill herself, Shropshire Coroner's Court was told.

She had emailed a colleague to say she was upset and was found hanged at her Shrewsbury home on 6 August.

Coroner John Ellery recorded a finding of suicide at the hearing earlier.

Mr Ellery was told the divorced mother of three left work at BBC Radio Shropshire at about 17:00 BST and was found in the loft of her home by her stepfather, Lee Holyoake, three hours later.

The inquest was told he had arranged to fix her cooker and had to borrow a neighbour's ladder to get into the property through a bedroom window.

Image copyright Geoff Ward Image caption Vicki Archer was described as a "wonderful mother and daughter" by her family

A statement read on Mr Holyoake's behalf told how he tried to revive his step-daughter but she was pronounced dead by paramedics at about 20:20.

He said "alarm bells started to ring" after he and Ms Archer's mother were told she had left work early and knocks at her door at her Woodcote Way home went unanswered.

Image copyright Vicki Archer Image caption Vicki Archer worked at Radio Shropshire for more than 20 years

Mr Ellery said: "We have heard that Victoria had made two previous attempts to take her own life in the past and she suffered from depression.

"It is not necessary, nor is it appropriate to go further into her personal and private life.

"Victoria left her radio show 'mid-air' whilst it was thought she was going for a break.

"This is a tragic case for her family and our condolences and thoughts are, and must be, with her children."

'Wonderful mother'

In a statement issued after the inquest, Ms Archer's family said: "We still cannot believe that Vicki's not here.

"Her zest for life was infectious, she was a wonderful mother and daughter and her charm brought a smile to all those who knew her.

"She could light up a room. While we will always miss her we want to remember and celebrate everything that she achieved which is why in the spring we are planning a memorial celebration of her life.

"We want to thank everyone for their support and kindness helping us through our immeasurable loss."

Image copyright Geoff Ward Image caption Ms Archer also had a successful career in commercial radio and as an event host and voiceover artist

Ms Archer had presented the afternoon drivetime show at BBC Radio Shropshire with co-host Adam Green since 2010.

She worked at the station for more than 20 years, also had a successful career in commercial radio and as an event host and voiceover artist.

David Jennings, the BBC's head of regional programmes for the West Midlands, previously said the station was "heartbroken" by Ms Archer's death.

"Her loss leaves a huge void," he said, adding she was "respected as a great presenter and journalist".

Information and advice

If you or someone you know is struggling with issues raised by this story, find support through BBC Action Line .