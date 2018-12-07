Image copyright Google Image caption Cheryl Gabriel-Hooper was found dead in Farmers Gate, Newport (generic image above)

A man has appeared in court charged with murder, after a woman's body was found in a car outside her home.

The body of Cheryl Gabriel-Hooper, 51, was discovered in Farmers Gate, Newport, Shropshire, on 26 January.

Andrew Jonathan Hooper, 46, from Newport, appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre and is due at Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday.

A watchdog is looking into the handling of previous calls made to police by Ms Gabriel-Hooper.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is looking into how Staffordshire Police and West Mercia Police handled calls she made earlier that month.

Mr Hooper, of Guild Lane, has been remanded in custody.