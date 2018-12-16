Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption West Mercia Police said the driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of drink driving

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing into a telegraph pole and getting his car stuck in a tree.

West Mercia Police said the crash was on the B4386 at Cruckton, Shrewsbury, in the early hours of Sunday.

The car ended up vertical with its bonnet pointing down, surrounded by branches from a tree.

Ch Supt Kevin Purcell said the occupants of the car were "lucky to be alive".

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.