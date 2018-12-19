Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Emergency services said the man had been trapped in a press 15m (49ft) above the ground on Thursday.

A man has died after he was injured in an accident at a factory.

Emergency services had been called to GKN Wheels and Structures in Hadley Castle, Telford, Shropshire at about 22:00 GMT on Thursday.

The man was recued from industrial machinery 15m (49ft) above the ground, and the company has now confirmed the worker died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

GKN said an investigation was under way into the accident.

In a statement, the company said the safety of its workers and contractors was its "number one priority at all times".

"Our thoughts are with our colleagues and the family and friends of those affected by this tragedy," it said.

On Friday, the Health and Safety Executive confirmed it had been made aware of the incident.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed its crews had rescued a male casualty from an industrial press using rope rescue equipment.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said at the time the man had suffered serious injuries and was given advanced trauma care at the scene before being taken by ambulance to a major trauma centre for further emergency treatment.