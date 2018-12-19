Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The cat was freely able to roam food preparation areas at Mint in Telford

A takeaway where a cat was allowed to roam the kitchen has been fined £2,800.

Mint Limited, in Trench Road, Telford, had admitted four charges relating to breaches of food hygiene.

Sentencing at Shrewsbury Crown Court, Judge Anthony Lowe said it was "particularly concerning" there was nowhere for staff to wash their hands

Inspectors from Telford & Wrekin Council had also found dirty equipment and the kitchen floor was so damaged it could not be properly cleaned.

The judge said the fine he imposed reflected the information he had received about the company's limited profits and not the seriousness of the breaches by "what in simple terms is a filthy restaurant".

Image copyright Telford & Wrekin Council Image caption Telford & Wrekin Council said the dirty cat litter tray was found in a corridor off the food preparation areas

The business was visited in February this year, after previously being given a Food Hygiene Rating of one in May 2016.

Prosecutor, Catherine Girvan on behalf of Telford & Wrekin Council said "officers witnessed the cat defecating" in the cat litter tray.

Earlier this month, the company admitted allowing access by a domestic animal, failure to ensure food premises was clean and well maintained, failure to ensure articles, fittings and equipment were clean and disinfected and failure to provide facilities for staff to wash and dry hands.

Image copyright Telford & Wrekin Council Image caption Telford & Wrekin Council inspectors found a dirty mixer that was used to prepare dough

Defence solicitor Philip Clemo said it had been an "extremely stressful" time for the owners.

He said the company ceased trading on 20 November "in no small part due to the negative publicity" it had received since the case became public and the owner was now receiving benefits.

He added said the cat was not a pet but the company had decided to care for it, after it had turned-up near the premises in an "ill state".

