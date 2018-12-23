Image copyright Ryan Edwards Image caption Organisers of the event had previously described it as a "secret festive Christmas Wonderland of twinkling lights, immersive décor and marvellous wintery surprises"

A Christmas festival has been cancelled just one day after it opened its doors.

Shrewsbury Christmas Festival opened on Saturday and was due to run until just before midnight on Sunday.

However, organisers said in a statement "circumstances beyond [their] control" had led to them cancelling the event.

Ticket holders would be refunded, but it could take up to 10 days, they said.

Food stalls were still operating along the riverside, the organisers added.

'Absolutely diabolical' review

The people who ran the event have been approached for comment.

A statement posted on the festival's Facebook page said: "Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control this event has been cancelled.

"All ticket holders for Sunday have been issued a full refund, which will return to the purchasing account within 7-10 working days.

"Our food stall traders will continue trading as normal in the riverside for anyone still interested in the food court.

"Apologies again for any inconvenience caused."

People who had visited the festival in Raven Meadows on Saturday took to social media to express their disappointment.

Becky Jones said the event was "absolutely diabolical".

'More like winter nightmare'

"The organisers should donate any profits to charity. Let's face it, it won't have cost much to put on. At least some good could come out of this shambles", she added.

Previously, organisers of the event described it as a "secret festive Christmas Wonderland of twinkling lights, immersive décor and marvellous wintery surprises".

Ryan Edwards attended the event on Saturday and said he and his wife found it to be "the worst Christmas event we had ever been to".

"In reality it was more like a winter nightmare than a winter Wonderland", he said.

Beth Heath, director of the unrelated Shrewsbury Winter Festival which previously ran in the town for three years said she had been inundated with complaints about the event but said it was nothing to do with her company.