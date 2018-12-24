Driver dies in collision with lorry in Telford
- 24 December 2018
A driver died after his car was in collision with a lorry in Shropshire.
The man, aged in his 30s, was in a Vauxhall Astra which crashed with the lorry in Telford, at about 11:10 GMT on Sunday.
An off-duty nurse gave him first aid until paramedics arrived at the scene on Wellington Road, near Donnington, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
Witnesses are being asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101.