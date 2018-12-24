Shropshire

Driver dies in collision with lorry in Telford

  • 24 December 2018
Wellington Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened on Wellington Road, near Donnington, on Sunday

A driver died after his car was in collision with a lorry in Shropshire.

The man, aged in his 30s, was in a Vauxhall Astra which crashed with the lorry in Telford, at about 11:10 GMT on Sunday.

An off-duty nurse gave him first aid until paramedics arrived at the scene on Wellington Road, near Donnington, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Witnesses are being asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101.

