Image copyright Facebook Image caption More than £16,000 has been raised for the families of Jason Francis and Alice Robinson

Thousands of pounds has been raised to help the families of a British couple who died within hours of each other in Australia.

Former Market Drayton Town footballer Jason Francis, 29, was hit by a car near the home he shared with partner Alice Robinson in Scarborough, Perth.

Ms Robinson, who was said to have been "heartbroken", was later found dead.

More than 29,000 Australian dollars (£16,000) has been donated since Christmas Eve.

Mr Francis had been on a day out with friends from Cottesloe Rugby Club, before getting a taxi home on Saturday evening.

Western Australia Police said a white VW Jetta, driven by an 18-year-old man, hit a male pedestrian.

The force confirmed it was also investigating the death of a woman, and was preparing a report for the coroner.

Sam Diamond, president of the rugby club, which Mr Francis joined at the beginning of the year after moving to the area, said of the couple: "They were two of the finest people you could meet.

"They well and truly ingrained themselves in our club."

A number of Shropshire sports clubs paid tribute to Mr Francis, including the captain of Market Drayton Town FC.

Paul McMullen said: "You young man were such a fine piece of our puzzle at MDTFC during our success and it was a pleasure to be part of it playing alongside of you."