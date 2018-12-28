Image copyright Philip Dunne Image caption Joan Kerry said she was just one volunteer of many, who work for the benefit of their community

A volunteer has been awarded a British Empire Medal for her work in the community in Shropshire.

Joan Kerry is church warden at St George's Church in Clun, co-edits the Clun Chronicle, and is active with the town's community larder and its Good Neighbours scheme.

She said she was "humbled" by the news, announced in the New Year Honours.

Mrs Kerry said she was just one of many people, who volunteered in areas like hers, to enhance where they live.

The retired social worker also runs the town's art and crafts show, along with her husband Nigel, who is curator of the town's museum.

'Not altruistic'

Speaking of the BEM, she said: "When I was first told about it, I thought why should I be the one to receive it?

"But I feel it recognises the contribution of all volunteers."

She helped to set up a Good Friends service in Clun, which visits and befriends elderly and isolated people in the area, who may not be able to get about easily and meet new people.

"I do it all because I enjoy it, not for some altruistic reason," she said. "If you give something to the community, you get a lot back from that."

Other honours recipients from Shropshire include: