A rugby match held in memory of a British couple who died within hours of each other in Australia has so far raised £16,000.

The game was held to support the families of Jason Francis and Alice Robinson, who were from Shropshire.

More than 100 players took part and 1,200 spectators attended Bridgnorth Rugby Club for the match on Saturday.

Mr Francis, 29, was hit by a car in Perth on 22 December and Ms Robinson was later found dead.

She was said to have been heartbroken by the death of her partner.

Club chairman Alun Stoll previously said the match was a way of "showing support" for the families as a community.

Vice chairman Ian George described former Market Drayton Town footballer Mr Francis as a keen sportsman with many friends.

Mr Francis had recently moved to Perth with Ms Robinson, who was from Much Wenlock.

More than $40,000 Australian dollars (£22,175) has also been raised via a Go Fund Me Page set up to help relatives with any costs associated with returning their bodies to the UK.