Image caption Ofsted has suspended the registration of the children's home at Cruckton Hall School, due to safeguarding concerns.

A private school for children with autism has been ordered to close its residential care with immediate effect.

Ofsted said the decision to shut the children's home element of Cruckton Hall School had been made because of concerns around safeguarding.

The school, near Shrewsbury, said it is working to the address the problems "quickly and thoroughly".

A school spokesperson said the closure only affects the residential side and not day-to-day teaching.

Parents will be given help to find new placements, Shropshire Council said.

Cruckton Hall has 33 pupils, with Autistic Spectrum Disorder and Asperger Syndrome, 20 of which are residential pupils.

They will still be able to be educated at the school, but will need accommodation elsewhere.

"Our primary focus at this time is to ensure all of the young people at the children's home are properly supported and cared for," the school said.

One parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said he was unsurprised and the school's management was not fit for purpose.

Image caption The school itself is operating as normal while the residential aspect is suspended

It comes after the Department for Education issued a warning of "serious regulatory failings" to the school, saying it needed to submit an action plan to address problems by 11 January.

It was sent after an Ofsted inspection highlighted concerns about educational standards, student welfare and leadership.

Shropshire Council, which is not responsible for the school, is now making arrangements for county pupils, with pupils from elsewhere to be helped by their local authority.

Councillor Nick Bardsley said the closure would be a "real blow" to families, but added: "We are not surprised, we could see it coming but we didn't realise it would be quite as quick and as sudden as it has proved to be."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.