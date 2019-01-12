Image copyright Sarah Portlock Image caption A generic image of Shropshire Street in Market Drayton

A man has suffered burns around his eyes after a 'noxious' substance was thrown in his face.

The victim, thought to be in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident in Market Drayton, Shropshire, on Friday afternoon.

Police did not confirm what the substance was but described it as 'noxious'.

A man, also in his 30s, has been arrested in connection with the matter.

The Fire Service attended the scene and described it as a chemical attack.

Police said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident which took place in Shropshire Street.