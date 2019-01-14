Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Telford council will ask government agency Homes England to withdraw the plans

A council is to call on a government agency to withdraw factory plans, which attracted more than 1,000 objections.

The site, in Shawbirch, Telford was set for employment development by Telford & Wrekin Council but concerns were raised over the scale of the building.

Councillor Bill Tomlinson said he was "overjoyed" by the authority's decision, adding it was understood it was to be a toilet roll plant.

Resident Tom Everson said people had "pulled together" to fight the plans.

The outline application had been put forward for land owned by government agency Homes England, which had been designated for employment use for 40 years.

In the plans it said sections of the building were set to be 40m (130ft) tall and it would cover 80,000 square metres.

Telford & Wrekin Council said it would be calling on the agency to withdraw the plans.

Labour leader Shaun Davies added: "It is clear that the outline application being made in respect of the site has caused considerable concern among residents and councillors."

He added any future development of the site must be "appropriate and subject to a specific planning application and to consultation".

Mr Everson, who had campaigned against the plans with wife Gemma, said: "Obviously it is great news for us.

"Hopefully we are not going to have a building of this scale now. However, I am sure there will still be something."

He said the community would be keeping a "close eye" on proposals for the site in future.

Mr Tomlinson, who represents Shawbirch, added, while the residents accepted the land was for employment use, there had been concerns it was "just too close" to homes and over potential emissions.

