Image copyright Hawk Image caption The Hawk group had been affected by "historical problematic contracts", administrators EY said

One of the UK's largest independent plant hire companies has cut more than 80 jobs after entering administration.

The Hawk group had been affected by "historical problematic contracts" and a delay in starting anticipated projects, administrator EY said.

The Shropshire-based group had a turnover of £93.5m in the financial year to the end of December 2017.

Administrators are seeking to find a buyer and said 83 employees, out of more than 400, had been made redundant.

EY was appointed administrator of Hawk Plant (UK) Limited, whose HQ is in Prees, and five of its subsidiaries.

The group has more than 40 years of experience in the plant hire industry.

Sam Woodward, from EY's restructuring team, said: "We will now begin the process of seeking to find a suitable buyer for Hawk, to ensure the best possible outcome for all of the group's stakeholders.

"It is with regret that 83 people have been made redundant. Our specialist team will work with those affected to help them claim outstanding wages and other payments due from the Redundancy Payments Office."

Subsidiary Enverity Ltd, based in Newark, remained solvent and unaffected by the administration, EY said.

