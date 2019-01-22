Image copyright Christopher Furlong/ Getty Images Image caption Victor and Edna Barnett died within 10 days of each other, after 68 years of marriage

Hundreds attended the funeral of a Dambusters engineer and his wife, who died within 10 days of each other.

Victor and Edna Barnett, from Telford, met in the Royal Air Force (RAF) and were married for 68 years.

They had no children and have no living relatives, and the RAF appealed for people to attend their service at Telford Crematorium on Tuesday.

Serving personnel carried in their coffins and also arranged a helicopter fly-past.

Rev Lee Plummer, who conducted the service, said: "It was absolutely fabulous to see so many people travelling from so far who didn't know them, wanting to pay their respects to a couple who did so much for one another and for our country."

Mr Barnett, known as VJ, was 101 and died on 21 December, while 91-year-old Mrs Barnett died on New Year's Eve.

Image copyright Aaron Chown/ PA Wire Image caption Serving RAF personnel carried in the couple's coffins

Mr Barnett joined the air force in 1937 as a radar engineer, before being seconded to 617 squadron as part of an engineering team preparing Lancaster bombers for the mission.

Mrs Barnett served between 1944 and 1950, working in air traffic control in the Women's Auxillary Air Force.

They first met in 1944, before the war separated them, and met again in 1949 before they married a year later.

Image copyright Christopher Furlong/ Getty Images Image caption A helicopter from RAF Shawbury took part in a ceremonial fly-past over the service at Telford Crematorium

A friend of the couple, Steve Payne, from Hadley, informed the RAF when they died.

He said: "I just thought we have got many, many old war veterans sitting in nursing homes, and on their own, who never get to tell their story and never get honoured in the way they should do for the sacrifices they made for their country.

"I thought, no, in this case, it needs something special."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.