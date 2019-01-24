Image caption Julian Sanders' body was found in a park near Birmingham

The family of a man who was decapitated and left in a park are calling for a law change, after being told his killer is safe enough to be moved out of a secure psychiatric unit.

John Latus received a life sentence after murdering 21-year-old Julian Sanders, from Shropshire, in May 2000.

Mr Sanders' family said relatives should have a say when decisions are made involving psychiatric patients.

The Ministry of Justice said moves come after "comprehensive risk assessment".

Latus had been held at Ashworth high security mental health hospital but has been moved to a less secure facility.

Image caption John Latus was jailed for life in 2003

Latus battered and beheaded trainee welder Mr Sanders, whose body was found in Cofton Park near Birmingham.

A year later, he killed friend Colin Foulkes as he slept at the home they shared on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, dumping the body in a nearby copse, before driving to Corwen in North Wales and attacking his mother, leaving her with a fractured skull.

In 2002, he admitted Mr Foulkes' manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and was convicted of the attempted murder of his mother.

A year later, he was convicted of Mr Sanders' murder and given life sentences for the other two offences.

In a High Court hearing in 2007, Mr Justice Gibbs said there was a likelihood Latus was "under the influence of mental illness or of some personality disorder at the time" but said it gave minimal mitigation, adding he "is likely to represent a serious danger for the indefinite future".

Mr Sanders' father, Russell Sanders Royle, and his wife Avril, said they were fearful for public safety after learning of Latus's move.

They said last week they were notified by their victim support officer it was being considered, and contacted the Ministry of Justice and Ashworth, calling for Latus to remain at the facility.

But on Monday, they were told he had already been moved.

Image copyright Jim Dyson/ Getty Images Image caption John Latus had been held at Ashworth high security mental health hospital

They said families of victims were not involved in mental health tribunals, in the same way they were in parole board hearings, and have called for that to be changed.

"We are really concerned, we are also very concerned for ourselves that he is going to come here and attack us," Mrs Sanders Royle said.

"Would you like to live in the same street as this man? Would your children and grandchildren like to live in the same street as this man? He is not safe."

Image caption Avril Sanders Royle said she was "fearful" after John Latus was moved

They said the decision came a year after they were last notified of the possibility Latus could be moved.

Mr Sanders Royle added: "It has been 19 years and it doesn't end.

"The law is wrong, they have downgraded John Latus to a less secure mental home and it shouldn't happen.

"They wouldn't be making those decisions if they were in the same boat as us.

"I want the country to get united behind us, victims of these serious crimes, and put an end to it."

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: "Restricted patients in medium secure hospitals are permitted community leave only after a comprehensive risk assessment.

"They will be not be discharged until it is determined that they no longer need to be detained in a psychiatric hospital and so may be treated in the community."

Image caption Russell Sanders Royle said the family was "upset" by the decision and called for families to be involved in mental health tribunals

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.